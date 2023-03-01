Serious beauty junkies have likely heard of NuFace’s facial toning device, which is renowned for its firming and tightening prowess. It’s hard to miss in the skin care sphere, and is personally one of my favorite, must-have devices. If you’ve been eyeing one of these delightful tools then I have good news for you, because NuFace is having its Friends & Family sale this week, making it the perfect time to splurge on the brand’s award-winning devices and skin care products. Enjoy 20% off sitewide today through March 6.
If you’re a skin care devotee, having a high-tech skin care device or two in your repertoire is the perfect way to amp up your beauty routine. From LED light masks to lasers and facial toning devices, the addition of a high-quality beauty tool can make quite a difference to a wide range of skin issues, from acne to tone and texture, fine lines, sagging skin, anti-aging and more. Unfortunately, if you want to get a device that actually works, you may have to make a pretty steep financial investment, which is why any time there’s a sale happening, we love to jump on it.
The NuFace in particular is a great investment. It’s an FDA-cleared microcurrent device that claims to gently stimulate the face and neck in an effort to tone, lift and contour facial muscles and reduce the look of fine lines and wrinkles. You can purchase various additional attachments, like a red light wrinkle reducer and a lip and eye wand, to make it a more versatile, multifunctional tool. It has five different intensity levels, so you can also work your way up if you find it to be a bit too strong at first. Users swear by its effectiveness, and I’ve noticed that nearly a year of regular use has resulted in firmer, tighter and even brighter skin around my face, jawline and neck.
Used consistently, the NuFace Trinity can be an excellent complement to even the simplest beauty routine. I like to use it while watching TV — I just throw on the conductive gel and go to town for five to 10 minutes a day. It’s easy to incorporate into your regimen and will stand the test of time, making it worth ever penny. Below, I’ve rounded up a few of NuFace’s most popular items. Take a look and pick up the one that best suits your needs.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
NuFace Trinity starter kit
I will never stop raving about my NuFace Trinity
— it's a cult fave among beauty devotees, with good reason. As noted above, it's an FDA-cleared microcurrent device that claims to gently stimulate the face and neck in an effort to tone, lift and contour facial muscles and reduce the look of fine lines and wrinkles. Start on the lowest of five levels, if you need, and work your way up. The starter kit includes the Trinity device and the activating gel, which is just what you need to get going.
Trinity wrinkle reducer attachment
If you've got a Trinity device, you may want to upgrade it with the help of a few attachments, like this wrinkle-reducing light array. It uses a combination of red, amber and infrared LED lights to smooth, heal and minimize the look of fine lines and wrinkles on the face. I absolutely adore red light therapy
— it's an easy add-on to even the most low-maintenance skin care routine. If you don't already have a light mask, this attachment will help turn your Trinity device into a versatile, multifunctional skin care tool, increasing its value and usefulness.
NuFace Mini starter kit
If you want all the benefits of the OG NuFace Trinity but at a lower price, check out the NuFace mini. It's a sweetly petite toning device that does everything the Trinity does, just in bite-sized form. The starter kit includes the activator gel so you can get going without breaking the bank. Lift, tone and firm with ease in just five minutes a day with your newest little friend.
NuFace body toning device
Of all the things on this list, I am most curious about and desperate to get my hands on the body-toning microcurrent device. It promises to lift, tone and sculpt the body in the same way the Trinity can help your face look snatched. You can use it on your arms, bum, abs and thighs to help tighten the skin. Just in time for spring and summer!
NuFace Effective lip and eye attachment
Target those little smile and eye crinkles with this specialized microcurrent attachment for your Trinity device. This dual wand is the best way to deliver precise microcurrents to hard-to-reach or sensitive areas around the mouth, eyes and forehead. It's a more accurate way to treat your 11s and crow's feet and lift your smile.
NuFace Fix starter kit
Get all the small, precise areas around the face like the mouth, eyes and more with this tiny Fix device. Not only can it help to blur the look of fine lines and wrinkles, but it can actually help to create fuller-looking lips if used around the lip line, making it a non-invasive alternative to lip filler. It's also a lower price point than the Trinity device, so it's a good place to start if you don't want to make the leap to a full-sized investment just yet. It comes with a line-smoothing serum that serves as both a conductive gel and a hydrating, brightening serum in one.