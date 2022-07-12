I’d always been curious about the NuFace Trinity microcurrent device, but balked at the hefty price tag of $339. But when given the chance to test it out I jumped on the offer, and now that it is 36% off during Amazon’s Prime Day sale, you can too.

The NuFace Trinity device has gained near-cult status in recent years, with devotees swearing by its facial toning prowess. It’s an FDA-cleared microcurrent device that claims to gently stimulate the face and neck in an effort to tone, lift and contour facial muscles and reduce the look of fine lines and wrinkles. You can purchase various additional attachments, like a red light wrinkle reducer and lip and eye wand, but the starter kit is a great place to begin if you’ve never used anything like this before. It has five different intensity levels, so you can work your way up if you find it to be a bit too strong at first.