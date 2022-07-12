Shopping

Save 36% On The NuFace Device During Amazon's Prime Day Sale

Normally $339, this cult-favorite facial toning device is currently 36% off during Amazon Prime Day for $216.96.

I’d always been curious about the NuFace Trinity microcurrent device, but balked at the hefty price tag of $339. But when given the chance to test it out I jumped on the offer, and now that it is 36% off during Amazon’s Prime Day sale, you can too.

The NuFace Trinity device has gained near-cult status in recent years, with devotees swearing by its facial toning prowess. It’s an FDA-cleared microcurrent device that claims to gently stimulate the face and neck in an effort to tone, lift and contour facial muscles and reduce the look of fine lines and wrinkles. You can purchase various additional attachments, like a red light wrinkle reducer and lip and eye wand, but the starter kit is a great place to begin if you’ve never used anything like this before. It has five different intensity levels, so you can work your way up if you find it to be a bit too strong at first.

The device itself is not unlike a gua sha in that it provides facial and lymphatic massage that, as board-certified dermatologist Emily Wise noted in a previous post about gua sha efficacy, can stimulate blood flow and boost circulation. I’ve always found gua sha to be temporarily effective at reducing puffiness, so I was excited about the possible benefits that might arise from combining that exercise with microcurrent technology.

NuFace recommends using the Trinity device for five minutes a day, five days a week in tandem with their hyaluronic-acid rich priming gel activator, which helps to ensure that the microcurrent is conducted down to the facial muscle. I watched a few YouTube tutorials and found that not only did they help with figuring out proper technique, but they offered innovative tips as well, like making sure your face is wet when you put on the gel primer so that it lasts longer.

I would absolutely recommend the Nuface to anyone who is committed to regular usage. Any less and you probably wouldn’t see results to make the hefty financial investment worth it. Not only is it great for your skin and facial muscles, but it’s an easy way to take some time out of the day for self-care. It’s also a really fancy and luxurious gift to self, and who among us doesn’t deserve that? Pick one up for yourself while the price point is significantly lower than usual.

$216.96 at Amazon (originally $339)

