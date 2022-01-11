Nurse In Italy Caught Faking Shots, Ditching Vaccine: Police

There have been several cases of police investigations into fake health passes, and one headline-grabbing case of a dentist who went into get his jab with a silicone fake arm. After his stunt landed him under criminal investigation, the dentist announced he had gotten vaccinated and said he was merely protesting the government’s vaccine mandates for health care workers.

___

Follow all AP stories on the pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic.