Nurse’s Attempt To Prove Vaccines Make People Magnetic Hilariously Backfires

An anti-vaccine Ohio nurse attempted on Tuesday to prove that COVID-19 vaccines make people magnetic, but ― to use a gymnastics term ― she failed to stick the landing.

Registered nurse Joanna Overholt, testifying before the Ohio House health committee about what she said were potential coronavirus vaccine dangers, tried to use her own body as proof.

Overholt said she heard during lunch that vaccines cause magnetism in humans, so she decided to prove her point on herself by attempting to show how a bobby pin and a key would stick to her exposed skin.

Spoiler alert: It didn’t go well.

“Explain to me why the key sticks to me. It sticks to my neck, too,” Overholt said. “So, yeah, if somebody could explain this, that would be great.” The nonmagnetic aluminum key actually fell off her neck as soon as she removed her. hand.

Wow. An anti-vaccine nurse in Ohio tried to prove the Vaccines Cause Magnetism theory in an state legislative committee. The demonstration did not go to plan pic.twitter.com/0ubELst4E8 — Tyler Buchanan (@Tylerjoelb) June 9, 2021

The false vaccine magnetism theory was brought up earlier during the hearing by Ohio physician Sherri Tenpenny, who has been cited by a watchdog group as a member of the “Disinformation Dozen,” the 12 people responsible for 65% of anti-vaccine misinformation shared on the Internet.

“I’m sure you’ve seen the pictures all over the internet of people who have had these shots and now they’re magnetized,” Tenpenny said, according to the Columbia Dispatch. “You can put a key on their forehead, it sticks. You can put spoons and forks all over and they can stick, because now we think there is a metal piece to that.”

Although Overholt and Tenpenny are trained medical professionals, both ignored an obvious explanation for the key trick ― that the human body secretes a substance called sebum that’s sticky enough hold small items ― even those that aren’t magnetic.

While Overholt got into a sticky situation with her testimony, the nonmagnetic nurse is starting to attract some viral social media attention.

"Any questions?"



I have so many questions ... https://t.co/7LRzZqklCG — Céilí Doyle (@cadoyle_18) June 9, 2021

It's all fun and games until you find out the vaccine can magnetize aluminum. https://t.co/IbjtGNODdX — Tristan Greene 🏳‍🌈 (@mrgreene1977) June 9, 2021

"Ladies and gentlemen: This pencil is supposedly made of wood, but if I hold it like so between my fingers and jiggle it—"



*jiggles it*



"—it's obviously rubber. Does anyone want to explain that?" https://t.co/2UcB5WBRQJ — Steve McPherson (@steventurous) June 9, 2021

What’s wild is that being a nurse is insanely difficult and this woman was at one point smart enough to get through nursing school, etc. https://t.co/4pqfIv2K3y — Nick Parco (@nick_parco) June 9, 2021

What’s wild is that being a nurse is insanely difficult and this woman was at one point smart enough to get through nursing school, etc. https://t.co/4pqfIv2K3y — Nick Parco (@nick_parco) June 9, 2021

We are the Greatest Country on Earth because of regular folks like this. USA USA USA https://t.co/x1CXElQqV0 — Pete Dominick (@PeteDominick) June 9, 2021