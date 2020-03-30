This NY Nurse On Coronavirus Front Line Is Boosting Spirits All Over The Internet

Nurse Angie is giving people hope and inspiration amid the endless stream of dire news about the coronavirus pandemic.

In a now-viral TikTok post, the health care worker shared an energetic video of herself talking about how she just finished a 16-hour double shift at a hospital and didn’t lose a single patient.

“We did an excellent job, thank you. And we’re going to try it again tomorrow,” Angie says with a smile.

Angie didn’t give her full name or identify where she works. Another post on her TikTok page indicates she’s based in New York.

New York has quickly become the epicenter of the coronavirus, with nearly 60,000 cases of the disease and almost 1,000 deaths.

Angie’s upbeat attitude in the face of the struggles of her work has resonated with many people on Twitter and TikTok.

Here’s what some had to say:

"16 hours and you know what we have not lost one patient today"



Her name is Angie. She is a frontline Nurse in New York. But from the wonderful accent she clearly originates from 🇧🇧



A SHERO!



KNOW HER NAME! pic.twitter.com/MiefcytwYb https://t.co/YSgKGw59yT — Brenda King #FBPE (@Brenda_King_MBE) March 30, 2020

This is what real American heroes look like!! https://t.co/eCkMkWCHla — D Mark Bickmore🔥🇩🇴 🇺🇸 ⭕🌊🏄‍♂️ (@dmarkbickmore) March 30, 2020

I can feel that pleasure in her eyes. A doctor is the first person in the world who feels happy after patient getting cured.



Hatsoff to their service. 🙏

Love & Respect from India ❤️ https://t.co/WUBglW9cyg — Shahrukh Mohammad (@MohammedMa333) March 30, 2020

She is literally the cutest 🥺 protect this woman at all costs https://t.co/G9MOgveZTg — brianna (@briannaguillen_) March 30, 2020

LOVE. HER.

She's every nurse I ever loved. Thank you from Sussex, UK. https://t.co/hUSwmBjwdj — Sue Marsh (@suey2y) March 30, 2020

Rejoicing for small victories. https://t.co/lSqivqy7k8 — Sandra Ann Shamas (@thesandrashamas) March 30, 2020

HuffPost has reached out to Angie and will update this article if she responds.