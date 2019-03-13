NXIVM Co-Founder Nancy Salzman Pleads Guilty In Sex Slave Case

NEW YORK (AP) — A co-founder of an embattled upstate New York self-help organization has pleaded guilty in a case featuring sensational claims that some followers became branded sex slaves.

Nancy Salzman pleaded guilty to conspiracy during a hearing in federal court in Brooklyn on Wednesday. She’s to be sentenced on July 10. There was no immediate response from her lawyer.

Salzman was a co-founder of NXIVM, a cult-like group based near Albany. Prosecutors say a secret society within the organization branded women with a spiritual leader’s initials and forced them to have sex with him.