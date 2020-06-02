POLITICS

NY Times Ripped For 'Pathetic' Front-Page Trump Coverage

Critics aren't happy with the paper's coverage of the president's threat to use the military in U.S. cities.

The New York Times is coming under fire for its front-page coverage of President Donald Trump’s threat on Monday to use the military against American citizens.

Trump said he was “dispatching thousands and thousands of heavily armed soldiers, military personnel and law enforcement” to quell the civic unrest caused by a white police officer killing George Floyd, a Black man, in Minneapolis last week. 

After Trump’s comments, police used teargas and rubber bullets on peaceful protesters outside the White House to give the president a photo op as he walked to a nearby church and posed for pictures with a Bible

The Times front page shared by print editor Tom Jolly showed a headline across all six columns reading “As Chaos Spreads, Trump Vows To ‘End It Now.’” That, critics said, didn’t come close to expressing what happened: 

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

Overnight Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Politics News George Floyd The New York Times
CONVERSATIONS