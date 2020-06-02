The New York Times is coming under fire for its front-page coverage of President Donald Trump’s threat on Monday to use the military against American citizens.
Trump said he was “dispatching thousands and thousands of heavily armed soldiers, military personnel and law enforcement” to quell the civic unrest caused by a white police officer killing George Floyd, a Black man, in Minneapolis last week.
After Trump’s comments, police used teargas and rubber bullets on peaceful protesters outside the White House to give the president a photo op as he walked to a nearby church and posed for pictures with a Bible.
The Times front page shared by print editor Tom Jolly showed a headline across all six columns reading “As Chaos Spreads, Trump Vows To ‘End It Now.’” That, critics said, didn’t come close to expressing what happened: