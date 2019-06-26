New York City Declares A Climate Emergency

New York City just became the largest municipality in the nation to declare a climate emergency.
The City Council overwhelmingly voted Wednesday afternoon to approve a resolution pushed by activists, adding momentum to a growing list of legislation aimed at cutting emissions in an economy that ranks among the top 20 in the world.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
