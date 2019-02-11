NYC Lawmaker Says Chamber Controlled By ‘Homosexual Community,’ Won’t Apologize

“The council member owes an apology to @ NYCSpeakerCoJo and 8.6 million New Yorkers,” he added.

Unfortunately, Ruben Díaz Sr. doesn’t agree that there was anything homophobic about his comments. In a Saturday tweet, he asked his followers: “What’s homophobic about saying that the gay community controls the nyc city council?” adding, “I’m giving them credit for the power and influence they have.”

In a follow-up statement, Ruben Díaz Sr. responded to calls for his resignation writing that he’s “sorry to disappoint,” but he will not be resigning. “The only ones that can ask me to resign are the residents of the 18th C. D. and that will be on Nov. 2021,” he added.