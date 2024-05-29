NYC Man Accused Of Hate Crimes, Attacking Women On Street

LOADING ERROR LOADING

The Manhattan district attorney’s office accused a man on Tuesday of attacking several women on the streets of New York City in recent months.

Skiboky Stora, 40, of Brooklyn, was indicted on charges of assault, stalking and aggravated harassment as a hate crime in a series of “anti-female, anti-white, and antisemitic incidents,” District Attorney Alvin Bragg said in a statement.

“Stora allegedly committed a series of hate-motivated incidents against several individuals based on their perceived gender, race and religion,” Bragg said. “Much of what defines our city is respect and acceptance of all people. Nobody should have to fear for their safety because of their identity.”

Bragg’s office detailed multiple incidents allegedly involving Stora. On Sept. 20, Stora elbowed a white 17-year-old in the neck, saying, “You people think you can do whatever the f— you want,” according to Tuesday’s statement. He elbowed a 37-year-old woman in October.

Another incident involved a white Jewish couple, both 28, walking their dog in Union Square on November 18. The couple saw Stora tearing down photos of kidnapped Israeli hostages, and the wife took a photo of him. Stora noticed them and followed them around, shouting, “F— you, white boy,” and “die, Jews, die!” according to the DA’s office.

This year, a number of women on TikTok described experiencing similar attacks on the streets of New York, including reality star Bethenny Frankel.

In a video that went viral in March, a TikToker called Halley Kate claimed that a man punched her while she was walking her dog, leaving her with swelling on her forehead.

“You guys, I was literally just walking and a man came up and punched me in the face,” Kate says in the video, dated March 25, as she reveals her bruised forehead. “Oh my God, it hurts so bad I can’t even talk. Literally, I fell to the ground and now this giant goose egg is forming.”

The fourth incident described in Tuesday’s statement from the district attorney describes a March 25 incident in which Stora allegedly struck a 23-year-old white woman, causing her to “suffe[r] pain and swelling on the left side of her head.”

On March 27, the New York Police Department said it had arrested someone in connection to the TikTok, but didn’t name Stora. The NYPD said that person had been arrested three times in the last six months.

Stora has previously been charged with assault but pleaded not guilty in those cases, according to The Associated Press. His next court date is on August 6 and he is currently representing himself. He said that authorities had “no probable cause” to arrest him, local affiliate Fox 5 reported.