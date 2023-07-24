New York City Mayor Eric Adams had a bizarre response to a person cursing him out about how he’s handled homelessness.

Adams was giving a press conference when a passer-by decided to let the mayor know what she thought of his performance.

“Fuck you, Eric Adams! Fuck you, asshole! You are messing with homeless people!” the person said.

Adams seemed to take the criticism in stride, but his response was truly head-scratching.

“She said I’m messing with homeless people ... One should be happy if someone wants to make love to them,” the mayor said, chuckling.

"Fuck you, asshole!" a woman yells at NYC Mayor Eric Adams (D) during his presser.



HuffPost reached out to Adams for clarity on what he was trying to say, but no one immediately responded.

Adams has come under fire for policies that affect unhoused New Yorkers, including a plan introduced in November to involuntarily hospitalize some severely mentally ill people who are on the streets or subways.

Many people on social media were puzzled by his latest remark.

