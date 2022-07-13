Unexpectedly Alarming PSA Leaves Viewers Frightened, Baffled, Ready For The End

Wait, what?

New Yorkers are puzzled and some more than a little frightened after NYC Emergency Management released a public service announcement explaining what to do in the event of a nuclear attack.

“So there’s been a nuclear attack,” the woman in the video says, then immediately tries to cut off all questions: “Don’t ask me how or why, just know that the big one has hit.”

As if to drive home the “don’t ask why” element, comments for the video have been disabled, something the agency hasn’t done for most of its other videos.

And after dishing out some advice, the person in the video ends incongruously with: “You’ve got this.”

NYC Emergency Management was even more cryptic when asked about the video by The Associated Press, saying it’s not in response to any specific threat or incident.

“There’s no overarching reason why this is the time we sent this out,” a spokesperson said. “It’s just one tool in the toolbox to be prepared in the 21st century.”

However, Mayor Eric Adams indicated the war in Ukraine had at least something to do with it.

“This was right after the attacks in the Ukraine, and OEM took a very proactive step to say let’s be prepared,” he said when asked about the video at a news conference. “And it doesn’t mean just a nuclear attack, it’s any natural disaster.”

That didn’t calm any nerves on social media:

Gee. Thanks. That really set everybody's mind at ease. https://t.co/N2lwK6Rb3a — A Deoedipianized They (@_Rewhan) July 13, 2022

My "nuclear war isn't imminent but we're just releasing a friendly reminder video" PSA has people asking a lot of questions already answered by my PSA. https://t.co/bA3KrF6sWL — Second Ave. Sagas (@2AvSagas) July 12, 2022

I just saw an NYC Nuclear Attack PSA video. Is there something Im missing!? — Ryan Rozbiani (@RyanRozbiani) July 13, 2022

New York City has a new PSA on what to do if the city is struck by a nuclear weapon. The advice isn't wrong, it's just ... unhelpful.https://t.co/1VYITSPVeu — Dr. Jeffrey Lewis (@ArmsControlWonk) July 11, 2022

New York City publishes Nuclear Preparedness PSA- starts with “So there’s been a nuclear attack…the big one has hit.” And ends with “you got this” 😬 https://t.co/3dD6TbR4BH — Anna Ahronheim (@AAhronheim) July 11, 2022

Jfc, they're releasing PSA on nuclear bombs now? This is a bad sign. https://t.co/5SpND455zj — ☭Skeptomai☭ (@LeninBol) July 12, 2022

i have no thoughts on the NYC nuclear PSA other than if we do get nuked i hope the warhead hits me right the fuck in the forehead i don't wanna scrap for survival with u nerds — kristen (@kristenlee) July 12, 2022

the real PSA here is that efforts to convince people that nuclear attacks can be survived are military propaganda & increase the likelihood of a nuclear war https://t.co/ndNg1rlGVD — Sam Biddle (@samfbiddle) July 11, 2022

"Alright, you've got this", is maybe the funniest way they could have ended this. https://t.co/zbslHpdmvl — Kevin (@kevintheclever) July 12, 2022