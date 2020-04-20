LGBTQ Advocates Lament 'Heartbreaking' Cancellation Of NYC's Pride Parade

Hopes that New York City’s LGBTQ Pride Parade would move forward amid the coronavirus crisis were crushed this week when organizers announced that the event had been canceled.

Heritage of Pride, which hosts the parade and related festivities, said Monday that this year’s roster of in-person LGBTQ Pride events ― originally slated for June 14-28 ― would not take place as planned.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio confirmed the news at a press conference, listing the LGBTQ Pride Parade alongside the Puerto Rican Day Parade and the Salute to Israel Parade as among the large-scale gatherings scrapped for June.

It's with a sad heart that we let everyone know that Mayor De Blasio has made the decision to cancel all June in-person gatherings, including NYC Pride events, in response to the ongoing health crisis.



Read more and please stay tuned for more updates: https://t.co/Wwoy6IUlbD pic.twitter.com/i72kIsUoNn — New York City Pride (@NYCPride) April 20, 2020

“This probably will not surprise you,” he said. “It’s not a happy announcement, but it’s one we have to make.”

New York joins a growing list of U.S. cities ― including Los Angeles, San Francisco and Washington ― that have canceled or postponed in-person Pride festivities for the year.

For advocates, the New York cancellation was particularly stinging, given that the city is the home to the Stonewall Inn, site of the 1969 uprising cited as the symbolic start of the modern LGBTQ rights movement.

As of Monday afternoon, 136,806 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, were reported across New York’s five boroughs, making it the most impacted of any U.S. city.

Despite understanding the cancellation, many nonetheless lamented the news on social media.

In many places around the country, Pride parades and festivals offer LGBTQ people a chance to gather with their community and feel free to fully express themselves. It is disappointing — but ultimately, appropriate — to see many of these events canceled due to #COVID19. — Alphonso David (@AlphonsoDavid) April 20, 2020

Not surprising, but it’s a bummer that NYC Pride will not happen this year. It’s the best weekend in the city. I love it so much I volunteered to work. And world pride last year was amazing. You can’t top it. I’ll remember it fondly. 🌈 pic.twitter.com/EZT2knxhDq — Derick Waller (@wallerABC7) April 20, 2020

#CoronavirusUpdate: All city events requiring a permit in June are canceled. This includes events such as Pride and the Puerto Rican Day Parade. This is heartbreaking, but we must do everything we can to fight this virus. — NYC Council Speaker Corey Johnson (@NYCSpeakerCoJo) April 20, 2020

The postponement of the #PuertoRico Day Parade, Pride and other events is heartbreaking, but necessary to keep our city and vulnerable populations safe. New York will get through this. — Rep. Nydia Velazquez (@NydiaVelazquez) April 20, 2020

Others offered more encouraging messages, stressing that Pride began as a protest and, as such, its spirit would endure even in self-isolation.

All LGBTQ+ folks know that some years, what we take #NYCPride in is that we took care of ourselves and managed to stay alive, tried to strengthen our community, and worked to move forward against tough odds. We'll find plenty of ways to celebrate that🏳️‍🌈 https://t.co/HMusNYHjhU — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) April 20, 2020

I was so honored to be one of the announcers again for the NYC Pride March this year. It's been officially canceled due to gay at home orders, but I have every confidence that we will figure out a way to celebrate. We always do. 🏳️‍🌈♥️ — Samantha Ruddy (@samlymatters) April 20, 2020

A number of LGBTQ advocacy groups have announced virtual celebrations to take place in the coming weeks.

Cyndi Lauper, Troye Sivan and Rufus Wainwright will perform Thursday on “Stonewall Gives Back!,” a live-streamed concert benefitting LGBTQ-owned nightspots and businesses affected by the coronavirus economic shutdown. On April 26, GLAAD will host “Together in Pride: You are Not Alone,” a live-stream event featuring musical guests Kesha and Melissa Etheridge, as well as appearances by Billy Eichner, Dan Levy and Kathy Griffin.

Though details were scarce, Heritage of Pride announced plans for a 24-hour “Global Pride” virtual event, set to take place on June 27.

A HuffPost Guide To Coronavirus