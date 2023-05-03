What's Hot

U.S. NewsNew York City

NYPD Releases 24-Year-Old Who Fatally Attacked Fellow Subway Rider

The Marine veteran, who placed another man in a chokehold, reportedly has not been charged.
Marita Vlachou

Breaking News Reporter, HuffPost

New York City Subway logo is seen on a subway car on Oct. 25, 2022.
New York City Subway logo is seen on a subway car on Oct. 25, 2022.
Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

New York City police released a Marine veteran who placed a fellow subway rider in a chokehold, leading to the man’s death, according to multiple news reports.

The 24-year-old Marine veteran physically restrained a 30-year-old man who had entered a car on a northbound F train on Tuesday afternoon.

Juan Alberto Vazquez, a witness, told NBC4 that the 30-year-old had “began to say a somewhat aggressive speech, saying he was hungry, he was thirsty, that he didn’t care about anything, he didn’t care about going to jail, he didn’t care that he gets a big life sentence.”

CBS News journalist Ali Bauman reported that video of the incident shows the 24-year-old holding the other man’s neck for 2 minutes and 55 seconds, while he is trying to be released from his grip. Two other people also joined the 24-year-old in restraining the victim’s hands, before all three released him unconscious on the floor of the subway car.

First responders who arrived at the scene performed CPR on the 30-year-old. He was later pronounced dead at Lenox Health hospital in Greenwich Village, police said.

Authorities have not released the names of the individuals involved, and are continuing to investigate the incident.

The 24-year-old was interviewed by authorities and released. He has reportedly not been charged.

