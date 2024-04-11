“These eyeliners glide on easily for ‘mature’ persons trying to apply it to their eyes. I can’t use pencil/crayon eyeliners anymore. They don’t go on smoothly over the ‘crepes’ in my eyes so I end up building too much trying to smooth out the line. These glide on so easily and don’t smudge. Tried it on my (wrinkly) hand first and zero issues with it covering the surface first time. Great colors too. Doesn’t run under my eyes either. Gel pens are great.” — Susan B.

“The color is soft and rich. It glides on smoothly. I’m 70 years old but it’s easy to control the fine tip. The color is beautiful for an older woman. I highly recommend this color and this pencil.” — LB

“I have been wearing eyeliner since I was a teenager and I can say with 100% confidence that this is by far the best eyeliner I have ever used. I’m a pencil girl so I can’t speak much about liquid. But this goes on really nice and doesn’t pull or tear at my aging skin. It lasts all day under normal conditions and has stayed on for hours in the water. Love the bronze color with the tiny sparkles. It’s the only liner ibhave purchased in several years now. And the price... FAHGEDABOUDIT! 5 STARS across the board.” — Vanessa L. Knight

“I saw the trendy brand (Tarte) on TikTok and checked to see if it was available on Amazon. It wasn’t and I purchased NYX instead. I love it. Our eyes diminish in size as we age due to drooping lids, etc. This opened my eyes and gave them a youthful appearance. It is now a staple in my makeup routine.” — Deirdre Haggerty