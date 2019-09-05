1 Acquitted In Deadly Oakland Ghost Ship Fire, No Verdict For 2nd Defendant

Jurors acquitted one of two men standing trial on 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter for the deadly Ghost Ship fire in an Oakland, California, warehouse.

The jury acquitted Max Harris, 29, for the deaths of over three dozen people during the Dec. 2, 2016, blaze. The jury is hung in the verdict of Derick Almena, 49.

Almena was the master tenant who leased Ghost Ship to other artists, while Harris lived at the space and worked for Almena by collecting rent from other tenants.

The warehouse served as part artist collective, part event space. A concert and dance party were taking place there on the night the fire broke out. Prosecutors in the case said the 10,000-square-foot space contained just one smoke detector and one exit sign, making the warehouse a death trap for those inside.

The jury began deliberating after closing arguments by the attorneys on July 31. On the 10th day of deliberations Monday, Alameda County Superior Court Judge Trina Thompson dismissed three jurors and appointed alternates to take their places. No reason was given for the jurors’ dismissal.

The shake-up came just days after jurors requested a read-back of the entire testimony from Almena, along with that of Nico Bouchard, who co-signed the warehouse lease with Almena, and Ryan O’Keefe, who was at Ghost Ship on the night of the fire.

Bouchard testified on May 6 that he became concerned Almena was violating the lease by making structural changes to the warehouse both without proper permits and without regard for safety regulations.

O’Keefe’s testimony took place on May 7, when he noted he was outside the warehouse stamping hands for the party.

Almena took the stand from July 8 to 11, saying he was “tired, broken” and “just so sad.”

Both Almena and Harris have been in jail since their arrests in June 2017. A judge last year rejected a plea deal package for the defendants, saying Almena hadn’t accepted “full responsibility and remorse” for the deadly fire.