Oakland Teachers End Strike After 7 Days, Reach Agreement With Schools

The teachers’ strike in Oakland, California, came to end on Friday, as the educators’ union and school district reached a tentative agreement.

About 3,000 educators went on strike Feb. 21, demanding higher wages, reduced class sizes and other resources like more counselors and nurses for students. With teachers and supporters picketing daily at schools and rallying in front of City Hall, the strike continued into this week, as the union and school district were unable to reach agreement.

The new contract will provide teachers with an 11 percent salary raise and a one-time 3 percent bonus, as well as reduce class sizes.

The tentative agreement represents a significant victory for Oakland educators, who originally demanded a 12 percent raise and held strong in their strike as the school district offered a 7 percent raise last week and 8 percent earlier this week.

The union tweeted on Friday that it reached a “historic no-concessions contract with a win in every major proposal we made.”

“We are now leaps and bounds closer to the schools that Oakland students deserve,” the union wrote. “When we strike, we win!”

Superintendent Kyla Johnson-Trammell said in a statement that the agreement was “a major step in support of our teachers and students,” adding that she looked forward to “everyone being together again in the classroom” on Monday.

During the strike, an average of 6 percent of the district’s 37,000 students went to class. Many parents and kids opted to picket and rally alongside teachers.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Teachers, students and supporters rally in front of City Hall in Oakland, California, on Feb. 21. The teachers’ union reached a tentative agreement with the school district on March 1.

Oakland teachers were the latest in the nation to demand more pay and better classroom conditions. Tens of thousands of educators in Los Angeles went on strike in January and won a better agreement, and West Virginia teachers went on strike last week to protest what they viewed as a legislative effort to privatize public education.