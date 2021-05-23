Reactionary OAN Slams 'Left-Wing' Fox And 'Left-Leaning' Newsmax

In an example of the right-wing eating its own, uber conservative fringe cable TV operation One America News (OAN) has bashed Fox News as “left-wing” — and Newsmax as “left-leaning” for declaring Joe Biden the winner several weeks after the presidential election.

OAN host Pearson Sharp dismissed Fox in a segment updated Saturday as a used-to-be conservative truth-teller that has crossed over to the left.

Then he zeroed in on Newsmax. It “likes to project an image of being home for conservative, right-leaning or at the very least center-right news — a place where anyone who’s tired of Fox’s increasingly left-wing angles can find a fresh take on news,” Sharp noted.

But it’s actually a “left-leaning organization,” he insisted. The proof? “Newsmax threw [Donald] Trump under the bus and buckled almost immediately, declaring Biden the next president,” the disgusted commentator said.

Newsmax referred to Biden as “president-elect” for the first time in mid-December, six weeks after the election, The Hill noted. OAN continued to refer to Trump as “President Trump” and Biden simply by his name until just last month.

There’s no actual evidence that either Fox News or Newsmax are left-wing or left-leaning. OAN has a reputation for spinning baseless conspiracy theories.

The Daily Beast reported Thursday that nervous OAN staffers are leaving work or being poached by Newsmax as their company appears to be slipping even deeper into extremist territory.

