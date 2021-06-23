Oath Keeper Reaches Plea Deal, Will Cooperate In Major Jan. 6 Conspiracy Case

A Florida man who went into the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 as part of a group of Oath Keepers pleaded guilty on Wednesday in a large criminal conspiracy involving more than a dozen other defendants charged in connection with the Capitol attack.

Graydon Young is the first Oath Keeper charged in the large conspiracy to enter a public guilty plea. Judge Amit P. Mehta accepted Young’s guilty plea at a hearing in D.C. federal court, within eyesight of the U.S. Capitol.

Young pleaded guilty to two charges: one criminal conspiracy charge and a second count of obstruction of an official proceeding. As part of the plea agreement, Young will fully cooperate with the government and testify before a grand jury if called upon.

Young was originally arrested in February and charged as part of a group of Oath Keepers who stormed the Capitol. A Facebook friend who had known Young for more than 30 years told the FBI that he recognized Young in a photo taken inside the rotunda. After Jan. 6, the Facebook friend said that Young deleted his Facebook posts going back to 2019 and then deleted his whole account.