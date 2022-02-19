Oath Keepers Leader Stewart Rhodes To Remain In Jail Until Capitol Attack Trial

Prosecutors say Rhodes orchestrated the group’s assault on the Capitol with backup from an armed “quick reaction force,” or “QRF,” stationed at a Comfort Inn just across the river in Arlington, Virginia. The QRF was composed of Oath Keepers members from Arizona, Florida and North Carolina and stayed in contact with Rhodes during the attack, according to prosecutors.

“The QRF teams guarded an arsenal of firearms and related equipment and were prepared to speed those weapons into the hands of co-conspirators on the ground in Washington when directed by Rhodes or other conspiracy leaders,” prosecutors wrote in a court filing.