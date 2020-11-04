ENTERTAINMENT

'Photoshop Battle' Over Obama-Biden Elbow Bump Is Perfect Distraction From Election Nerves

Donald Trump -- and a Trump baby blimp -- inevitably made appearances.

As America anxiously awaits the 2020 election result, some folks on Reddit are passing the time by reworking an image of former President Barack Obama and Democratic nominee Joe Biden air elbow-bumping on the campaign trail.

Former President Barack Obama and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's greeting at a rally in Flint, Michigan, has spa
Former President Barack Obama and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's greeting at a rally in Flint, Michigan, has sparked a Photoshop battle on Reddit.

The picture ― taken last week at a rally in Flint, Michigan ― sparked a so-called Photoshop battle on the platform. 

Donald Trump inevitably took a starring role, as did the infamous Trump baby blimp featured in protests of the president’s state visit to the United Kingdom last year:

View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
View post on imgur.com
Trump dancin in the pain
Fwiends Fowever
Birdack Obama Joe Birden
Everybody Dance Now

RELATED...

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Barack Obama 2020 Election Reddit Photoshop Battle