Presidents Obama, Clinton Congratulate Coco Gauff Following Her U.S. Open Win

After Gauff rallied to beat Aryna Sabalenka 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, messages quickly poured onto the social media platform formerly known as Twitter in celebration of the 19-year-old American’s first Grand Slam title.

“We couldn’t be prouder of you on and off the court — and we know the best is yet to come,” Barack Obama wrote.

Obama and his wife, Michelle, were in Arthur Ashe Stadium on opening night, when Gauff rallied for a 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 win over Laura Siegemund. They met with her after the match, which was followed by a tribute to Billie Jean King as part of a celebration of the 50th anniversary of the U.S. Open becoming the first sporting event to offer equal prize money to female and male competitors.

Former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle were on hand to watch Coco Gauff take on Laura Siegemund during the U.S. Open on Aug. 28, 2023, in New York City. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow) via Associated Press

“The support I have gotten is incredible,” Gauff said. “Obviously from President Obama and former first lady Michelle is crazy that they were here my first-round match, and now I’m a different person now.”

Gauff and her parents also received a congratulatory phone call from President Joe Biden, who was in New Delhi for the Group of 20 summit.

Gauff thanked King for the leading the prize money fight when she collected her $3 million winner’s prize. King responded to a tweet showing video of that moment, posting that: “This generation is living the dream of the Original 9,” referring to herself and the other women who signed $1 contracts to launch a women’s pro circuit in 1970.

This generation is living the dream of the Original 9.



Congratulations, @CocoGauff! 💙 https://t.co/Tl5XlDRi9E — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) September 9, 2023

Basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson congratulated Gauff and praised her parents, writing that “Corey and Candi, they’ve done an outstanding job!”

And Gauff got kudos from rival competitors, with 2017 U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens telling her that “my girl you are amazing!!!!”

Coco Gauff, alongside her parents Corey and Candi Gauff, poses with the winner's trophy outside Arthur Ashe Stadium after beating Aryna Sabalenka of Russia in the U.S. Open women's singles final on September 9, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Frey/TPN/Getty Images) Frey/TPN via Getty Images

