Ronald Klain sent a blunt message to President Donald Trump as he criticized the White House’s messy handling of the coronavirus outbreak on Thursday.

Klain, who led the U.S. response to the Ebola crisis on behalf of former President Barack Obama, told MSNBC’s Chris Hayes that Trump should “put down the iPhone,” stop “saying ridiculous things on camera and let public health authorities brief people and tell us the truth.”

Klain also bashed Trump ― who has peddled falsehoods about the virus, which has now killed 12 people in the U.S. ― for appearing to be more concerned with managing the optics of the outbreak, rather than the outbreak itself.

“He is focused on numbers, he’s focused on the stock market being up and the case count being down,” he claimed.

“Those are the two wrong things to focus on,” Klain added, suggesting the Trump administration should instead be working on getting more people tested and readying hospitals for an influx of patients.

