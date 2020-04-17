We’re Going Backwards With Coronavirus Response, Obama 'Ebola Czar' Warns

Klain, dubbed the “Ebola czar” after former President Barack Obama tasked him with leading the U.S. response to the Ebola epidemic, told MSNBC’s Nicole Wallace on Thursday that increased testing was crucial to slowing the spread of the contagion that has killed more than 34,000 people nationwide.

But “as a matter of math, our progress towards the goal is not going to ever get there because we’re going backwards,” he said. “We’re going to test fewer people in America this week than we did last week.”

“We’re not on a path to solve this problem, we’re on a path to make this problem worse,” Klain added. “That’s because the president doesn’t want to take leadership of these tests, he said that the tests are up to the states.”

Klain noted how governors did not have “the power, the ability to direct the manufacturers to make the different components” of the “complicated” testing kits, urging Trump to invoke the Defense Production Act to step up efforts or see a “continued miasma on testing that is not going to get better.”

