Just Like Us, Obama Loved This Year's Hits By Lizzo, The Boss And Beyonce

Barack Obama continued to reveal his eclectic tastes, this time in music, by posting a list of his favorite 2019 hits from Beyoncé to Billy Ray Cyrus, Lizzo to Bruce Springsteen and DaBaby to Alicia Keys.
The picks also included songs by international musicians Angélique Kidjo, KayTranada and Rosalía:
Obama created a “Barack Obama’s Songs of The Year” playlist on Spotify as well:
Among some of the top hits were Lizzo’s “Juice,” Beyonce’s “Mood 4 Eva,” Lil Nas X and Cyrus’ “Old Town Road (Remix),” Springsteen’s “Hello Sunshine,” Frank Ocean’s “In My Room,” DaBaby’s “Suge” and “Show Me Love,” by Keys and Miguel.
Over the weekend, Obama shared his favorite movies, books and TV shows, including “Fleabag,” with that rather racy scene featuring one of his speeches.