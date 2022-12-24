'Top Gun: Maverick,' Beyoncé Among Obama's Favorite Movies And Music In 2022

Former President Barack Obama has revealed his favorite music, movies and books from 2022.

Obama, who annually shares his end-of-the-year favorites lists, shared his most-liked picks from this year on Friday.

Advertisement

Obama also listed the Netflix documentary “Descendant” as among his favorites and noted that his pick was “biased” as his company Higher Ground – which he co-founded with former First Lady Michelle Obama in 2018 – produced the flick.

I saw some great movies this year – here are some of my favorites. What did I miss? pic.twitter.com/vsgEmc8cn8 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 23, 2022

Obama also shared his picks for his favorite songs of 2022 which included Kendrick Lamar’s “The Heart Part 5,” “Break My Soul” by Beyoncé, SZA’s “Shirt” and Steve Lacy’s “Sunshine” featuring Fousheé.

Advertisement

Xavier Omär, whose number “Feelings 4 You” is among Obama’s picks, shared that he joked about the former president naming him on one of his lists back in July.

I always enjoy sharing my end of year music playlist with all of you — and this year we heard a lot of great songs. Here are some of my favorites.



Are there any songs or artists I should check out? pic.twitter.com/qkwm4UOzMD — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 23, 2022

The former president also shared his favorite books from the past year, as well, which included Michelle Obama’s “The Light We Carry” and Charmaine Wilkerson’s “Black Cake.”

You can check out Obama’s full list of favorite reads from the past year below.