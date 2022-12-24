What's Hot

'Top Gun: Maverick,' Beyoncé Among Obama's Favorite Movies And Music In 2022

The former president revealed his annual end-of-the-year lists via Twitter on Friday.
Ben Blanchet

Former President Barack Obama has revealed his favorite music, movies and books from 2022.

Obama, who annually shares his end-of-the-year favorites lists, shared his most-liked picks from this year on Friday.

The former president wrote that he saw some great movies this year which included “The Woman King,” “Till,” Top Gun: Maverick,” “Everything Everywhere All At Once” and “TÁR.”

Obama also listed the Netflix documentary “Descendant” as among his favorites and noted that his pick was “biased” as his company Higher Ground – which he co-founded with former First Lady Michelle Obama in 2018 – produced the flick.

Obama also shared his picks for his favorite songs of 2022 which included Kendrick Lamar’s “The Heart Part 5,” “Break My Soul” by Beyoncé, SZA’s “Shirt” and Steve Lacy’s “Sunshine” featuring Fousheé.

Singer-songwriter Ethel Cain, whose song “American Teenager” is on the list, wrote that she “did not have a former president including my anti-war, anti-patriotism fake pop song on his year end list on my 2022 bingo” card.

Xavier Omär, whose number “Feelings 4 You” is among Obama’s picks, shared that he joked about the former president naming him on one of his lists back in July.

The former president also shared his favorite books from the past year, as well, which included Michelle Obama’s “The Light We Carry” and Charmaine Wilkerson’s “Black Cake.”

You can check out Obama’s full list of favorite reads from the past year below.

