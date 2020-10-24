Obama To Floridians: Even 'Florida Man' Wouldn't Behave Like Trump Does

President Barack Obama said that even “Florida Man” wouldn’t behave in the dangerous, absurd ways that President Donald Trump does.

Speaking to a large crowd in North Miami, Florida, during a campaign rally for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Saturday, Obama came out swinging against Trump and reassured voters that a Biden presidency won’t be “so exhausting.”

Obama: "We will not have a POTUS who threatens people with jail for just criticizing him. That is not normal behavior, Florida. You would not tolerate it from a coworker ... 'Florida man' wouldn't even do this stuff. Why are we accepting it from the the president?" pic.twitter.com/VkscnSJaqd — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 24, 2020

“It won’t be so exhausting, just having a normal president,” Obama told the crowd. “You’ll be able to go about your lives knowing that the president is not going to suggest injecting bleach, or retweet conspiracy theories about secret cabals running the world, or retweeting the claim that Navy SEALS didn’t actually kill bin Laden. We’re not gonna have a president that goes out of his way to insult anybody who he doesn’t think is nice enough to him. We won’t have a president who threatens people with jail just for criticizing him. That’s not normal behavior, Florida.”

Obama then invoked “Florida Man,” a long-running joke used to describe weird or dumb news stories involving Florida residents.

“You wouldn’t tolerate [Trump’s behavior] from a coworker, you wouldn’t tolerate it from a high school principal, you wouldn’t tolerate it from a coach, you wouldn’t tolerate it from a family member. Florida Man wouldn’t even do this stuff. Why are we accepting it from the president of the United States? It’s not normal behavior.”

Obama also hammered Trump on his poor response to the coronavirus and the president’s inability to take responsibility.

“We literally left them a playbook that showed them how to respond before a virus reached our shores,” Obama said. “It must be lost along with the Republican health care plan ... He doesn’t even acknowledge that there’s a problem.”

At his own rally in North Carolina on Saturday, Trump complained that the media was too focused on the coronavirus, which has killed more than 220,000 Americans.

“That’s all I hear about now,” Trump said. “Turn on television: ‘COVID, COVID, COVID, COVID, COVID.’ A plane goes down, 500 people dead, they don’t talk about it. ‘COVID, COVID, COVID, COVID.’ By the way, on November 4, you won’t hear about it anymore.”