Obama Chides Herschel Walker Over Werewolf, Vampire Observations

Former President Barack Obama jokingly recalled having the same werewolf and vampire debate as Herschel Walker, Georgia’s GOP candidate for U.S. Senate, and his comments had some bite to them.

Obama, during a speech for Walker’s runoff opponent, Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock, referred to bizarre comments by the Republican candidate at a rally Thursday in Atlanta for Warnock.

Walker had made the comments at a November rally, recalling watching the movie “Fright Night” and discovering how a “werewolf can kill a vampire.”

Obama joked with a crowd that Walker’s thoughts on the horror movie creatures were among the issues of great importance to the voters of Georgia.

“This is a debate that I must confess I once had myself ― when I was 7. Then I grew up,” Obama added.

“In case you’re wondering, by the way, Mr. Walker decided he wanted to be a werewolf, which is great. As far as I’m concerned, he can be anything he wants to be except for a United States senator.”

Twitter users also mocked Walker’s comments. And “The Daily Show” correspondent Roy Wood Jr. repeated the remarks verbatim at a New York City stand-up routine.

You can watch Obama’s jab at the Republican candidate below.

Vampire or werewolf? Former Pres. Barack Obama said Herschel Walker ‘can be anything he wants to be, except for a United States senator.’ pic.twitter.com/4dX9yStDDb — NowThis (@nowthisnews) December 2, 2022

It’s not the first time Obama has mocked Walker.

He referred to the former football star in October as a “celebrity that wants to be a politician” and said his on-field success doesn’t qualify him for other roles that require experience and judgment, such as an airline pilot.