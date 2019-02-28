Former White House photographer Pete Souza threw more shade at President Donald Trump this week, but there wasn’t a trolling Instagram picture in sight.

In a new interview published on The Washington Post’s website, Souza explained why he relentlessly calls out the Trump administration by sharing images he took showing former President Barack Obama’s time in office.

Souza said he believes Trump “disrespects the Oval Office every day. Lies to us all the time. Bullies people.”

“I felt I had a unique voice and that I couldn’t just sit by and not do anything,” he added. “I don’t know that I could have lived with myself if I didn’t speak out.”

Souza said he wouldn’t be sharing the same kind of mocking photographs had another Republican, such as Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) or the late Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), been elected.

He also explained how Trump’s gaudily redecorated Oval Office inspired him to start criticizing Trump with the pictures, such as his very first one that he captioned: “I like these drapes better than the new ones. Don’t you think?”

“People picked up on it right away,” said Souza, who shared that one the day after Trump’s inauguration. “Somebody even used the term ‘shade.’ Which I didn’t really know what it meant. And I was like, ‘Oh, maybe I’m onto something here.’”