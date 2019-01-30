Former White House photographer Pete Souza attempted to disprove another one of President Donald Trump’s wild statements on Tuesday.

Souza shared a number of images showing former President Barack Obama dining in a private room off the Oval Office to counter Trump’s reported claim to tour guests that Obama “just sat in here and watched basketball all day.”

“Click through the pictures to see what President Obama actually did in the dining room with a variety of people,” Souza wrote. “He had lunch.”

The shutterbug also commented on Trump’s alleged claim that there was a hole in the room’s wall when he moved into the official residence: “If you spot the hole in the wall, you win a free trip to visit the medieval concrete wall in Mexico.”

An Obama official disputed Trump’s claims to The Washington Post.

