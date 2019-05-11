The ex-White House photographer is a frequent critic of the Trump administration on Instagram, where he often shares snarky captions alongside images he took covering former President Barack Obama’s time in office.

On Friday, however, Souza used Trump’s favorite social media platform to make a point after the president told his followers to “Build your products in the United States and there are NO TARIFFS!”

Build your products in the United States and there are NO TARIFFS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 10, 2019

Souza fired back with this image, referencing first daughter and senior White House adviser Ivanka Trump’s Chinese-made products, which was previously shared by author and White House correspondent Paul Brandus:

“Guess you flunked Econ 101 in college,” Souza wrote in an earlier tweet.

He was responding to Trump’s controversial raising of taxes on Chinese products and his false claim that China, and not Americans, will foot the bill for the higher tariff.

Guess you flunked Econ 101 in college https://t.co/Fu324nn0Re — Pete Souza (@PeteSouza) May 10, 2019

Souza is not unknown to criticize the Trump administration on Twitter.

His recent critical posts and retweets include:

Art of the Steal:https://t.co/3v1MUDt9FK — Pete Souza (@PeteSouza) May 8, 2019

The level of factually wrong info from the president this morning is high.



1) Americans are paying tariffs, not the Chinese

2) Trump has now raised taxes on Americans by $62.5 billion

3) Pretty much every economist predicts tariffs will hurt the economy https://t.co/JMuq9YqPpT — Heather Long (@byHeatherLong) May 10, 2019

It comes poorly from the mouth of a man who paid $130K to a porn star, bragged on camera about grabbing you-know-what, and palled around with Jeffrey Epstein, to call anyone “Creepy.” RT if you agree! #DerangedDonald https://t.co/UU20g7FftU — George Conway (@gtconway3d) May 10, 2019

It is Souza’s attacks on the Trump administration via Instagram (where he has 2.1 million followers, compared to his Twitter following of 249,000) that often pack the most punch, however.