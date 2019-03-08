How does Donald Trump like them apples?
Pete Souza poked fun at the president on Instagram after Trump mistakenly referred to Apple CEO Tim Cook as “Tim Apple.”
Souza, who was the White House photographer during former President Barack Obama’s time in office, shared a series of images featuring apples inside the White House. The final frame, he noted in the caption, was of Cook himself in the Roosevelt Room:
Cook, meanwhile, responded to Trump’s gaffe with a delicate tweak to his Twitter profile.