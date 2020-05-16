Obama Rips The Trump Administration's Failed Pandemic Response In College Address

“More than anything, this pandemic has fully, finally torn back the curtain on the idea that so many of the folks in charge know what they’re doing. A lot of them aren’t even pretending to be in charge.”

The Trump administration has continually fallen short in its response to the pandemic, in which nearly 90,000 Americans have died.

Following Obama’s speech, Trump tweeted a single response to the former president: “OBAMAGATE!” — a reference to Trump’s vague accusation of crimes by the former president, which Trump has declined to explain.

