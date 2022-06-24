Obama Repeats Call To Action As Roe v. Wade Is Overturned

Former President Barack Obama again urged Americans who are angry about the loss of abortion access to take action, as the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, the precedent that protected abortion rights.

Obama’s statement on Friday echoed what he and former first lady Michelle Obama said when a draft opinion leaked in early May.

Advertisement

Today, the Supreme Court not only reversed nearly 50 years of precedent, it relegated the most intensely personal decision someone can make to the whims of politicians and ideologues—attacking the essential freedoms of millions of Americans. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) June 24, 2022

“For more than a month, we’ve known this day was coming ― but that doesn’t make it any less devastating,” Obama wrote on Twitter.

“If you’re looking for ways to respond, @PPFA, @USOWomen, and many other groups have been sounding the alarm on this issue for years,” he wrote, linking to the Twitter accounts of Planned Parenthood and the United State of Women.

Obama also shared an image that read: “Join with the activists who’ve been sounding the alarm on abortion access for years — and act. Stand with them at a local protest. Volunteer with one of their organizations. Knock on doors for a candidate you believe in. Vote on or before November 8 and in every other election. Because in the end, if we want judges who will protect all, and not just some, of our rights, then we’ve got to elect officials committed to doing the same.”

Advertisement

The Supreme Court’s ruling on Friday sends decisions on abortion rights down to the states, some of which are now poised to enact immediate bans on abortion care.

The court also struck down Casey v. Planned Parenthood, a case that reaffirmed Roe with some exceptions.

“The Constitution does not confer a right to abortion; Roe and Casey are overruled; and the authority to regulate abortion is returned to the people and their elected representatives,” the court stated.

Obama reshared a Medium post with a longer statement from his family. He said the decision “should serve as a powerful reminder of the central role the courts play in protecting our rights — and of the fact that elections have consequences.”

He urged Americans not to “instinctively turn back to their work, or families, or daily tasks — telling themselves that ... there’s nothing any of us can do,” but rather to think of “any of the hundreds of thousands of women each year who deserve the dignity and freedom of making a decision that is right for their bodies and their circumstances.”

Advertisement

Democratic leadership also immediately put out statements urging people to vote. “The rights of women and all Americans are on the ballot this November,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said in a statement Friday.