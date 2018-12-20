The former president, whose love of interacting with kids was pretty obvious throughout his time in office, brought jigsaw puzzles, toy car sets, remote-control cars, glittery nail polish and other gifts to the Washington, D.C., hospital, The Washington Post reported.

Thank you @BarackObama for making our patients’ day so much brighter. Your surprise warmed our hallways and put smiles on everyone’s faces! Our patients loved your company…and your gifts! https://t.co/bswxSrA4sQ ❤️ #HolidaysAtChildrens #ObamaAndKids pic.twitter.com/qii53UbSRS

“As a dad of two girls, I can only imagine in that situation ― to have nurses and staff and doctors and people who are caring for them and looking after them and listening to them and just there for them and holding their hand ― that’s the most important thing there is,” Obama told the crowd of hospital staff assembled around the nurses’ station. “What a great reminder of what the holiday spirit is supposed to be all about.”