A Santa hat-clad Barack Obama made spending the holidays in the hospital a little cheerier on Wednesday when he surprised young patients and staff at Children’s National hospital.
The former president, whose love of interacting with kids was pretty obvious throughout his time in office, brought jigsaw puzzles, toy car sets, remote-control cars, glittery nail polish and other gifts to the Washington, D.C., hospital, The Washington Post reported.
“As a dad of two girls, I can only imagine in that situation ― to have nurses and staff and doctors and people who are caring for them and looking after them and listening to them and just there for them and holding their hand ― that’s the most important thing there is,” Obama told the crowd of hospital staff assembled around the nurses’ station. “What a great reminder of what the holiday spirit is supposed to be all about.”
He later tweeted out his gratitude to hospital staff, patients and visitors for humoring him as their “stand-in Santa.”
Last week, first lady Melania Trump visited the same hospital to read a Christmas book to children and promote her anti-bullying campaign.