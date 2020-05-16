Obama Cheers On Teens, Takes Sly Digs At Trump In Special Online Grad Event

Former president Barack Obama made fun of his big ears and pointed some sly jabs at Donald Trump (without mentioning his name) as he called on teens to change the world in an online commencement speech for high schoolers across the nation.

Obama was the featured speaker Saturday night in the nationally televised event Graduate Together: America Honors the Class of 2020.

He assured his listeners that they won’t miss a live graduation for long, warning that speakers like him can talk “way too long.” Besides, the caps don’t look that great, “especially if you have big ears like me,” he quipped.

But he also made an inspiring appeal to grads to make the world a better place, and base their lives on “honesty, hard work, responsibility, fairness, generosity, respect for others.”

Do the right thing, he advised.

“Doing what feels good, what’s convenient, what’s easy, that’s how little kids think,” he said. “Unfortunately, a lot of so-called grown-ups — including some with fancy titles and important jobs — still think that way. Which is why things are so screwed up,” he added in what sounded like a slam against Trump.

He called on young people to take action to address “deep-seated” problems in America, including “massive economic inequality to ongoing racial disparities to a lack of basic health care” that have been “laid bare” by COVID-19.

“It doesn’t matter how much money you make if everyone around you is hungry and sick,” he said. “Our society and our democracy only work if we think not just about ourselves, but about each other.”

A big problem is “all those adults that you used to think were in charge and thought they knew what they were doing, don’t have all the answers,” he said. “A lot of them aren’t even asking the right questions,” he added in another apparent dig at Trump.

This year’s graduating class will have to grow up fast because of the pandemic, Obama warned.

“Don’t be afraid,” he urged. America has come through other challenges “stronger.”

“But if we’re going to get through these difficult times, if we’re going to create a world where everyone has opportunities ... if we’re going to save the environment and defeat future pandemics, then we’re going to have to do it together,” he advised.

