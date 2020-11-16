Obama Says Trump Has Accelerated 'Truth Decay' In America

“It’ll take more than one election to reverse those trends,” he says.

In Sunday’s interview, Obama also reflected on Trump’s refusal to accept his election loss, his persistent and baseless attacks on the electoral process, and the failure of many GOP officials to condemn it.

“I’m more troubled by the fact that other Republican officials who clearly know better are going along with this, are humoring him in this fashion,” he said. “It is one more step in delegitimizing not just the incoming Biden administration, but democracy generally.

“And that’s a dangerous path. We would never accept that out of our own kids behaving that way if they lost, right? I mean, if my daughters, in any kinda competition, pouted and ― and then accused the other side of cheating when they lost, when there was no evidence of it, we’d scold ’em. I think that there has been this sense over the last several years that literally anything goes and is justified in order to get power.”