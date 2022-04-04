Former President Barack Obama is coming back to the White House on Tuesday for the first time since leaving office, and he’s going to speak about one of his favorite topics: the Affordable Care Act.

The White House hasn’t released details of exactly what will happen or when, describing the event merely as an effort to celebrate the 2010 health care law that Obama signed and that Joe Biden, who was then the vice president, memorably called a “big fucking deal.”

But in addition to touting the law’s accomplishments and survival in the face of repeated Republican efforts at repeal, Obama is likely to promote a pair of Democratic efforts to make it stronger.

One of these Democratic efforts is legislative. Biden and Democratic leaders want to extend a temporary boost in the financial assistance available to people buying private insurance through the law’s online marketplaces, including HealthCare.gov.

Former President Barack Obama will speak alongside current President Joe Biden on Tuesday about the Affordable Care Act — the law Obama signed, with Biden at his side, a little more than 12 years ago. Chip Somodevilla via Getty Images

That bill died because of a series of objections by Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.). Biden and party leaders are now working on a narrower bill they hope will get his support. They want some version of the ACA proposal to be in that package.

The other Democratic initiative is regulatory. Biden has promised to use his executive authority to rewrite some of the Affordable Care Act’s rules, including one that has left a group of low-income families unable to get subsidies for private insurance.

In policy circles, that situation has come to be known as the “family glitch,” because it affects spouses and dependents of low-wage workers facing high insurance premiums ― about 5.1 million of them, according to a 2021 estimate by the Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation.

A proposed rule change to address the family glitch, at least partly, recently finished the formal review process at the Office of Management and Budget.

That means the administration is ready to release it for public consideration. That could happen on Tuesday, especially because Obama’s presence is likely to give the event extra visibility.

There’s A Lot At Stake In The New ACA Fight

Regardless of whether the White House makes a formal announcement about new regulations on Tuesday, it’s safe to assume that Obama will use the occasion to remind Americans of the impact the Affordable Care Act has on their lives ― and the consequences if Democratic efforts to bolster the law fail.

Those consequences would be significant, especially if Democrats can’t find a way to pass that legislation extending the temporary assistance.

As originally written and passed, the Affordable Care Act fell well short of the lofty Democratic goal to achieve universal coverage. Millions got insurance or new benefit guarantees, but millions continued to face high premiums and out-of-pocket costs, partly because the program’s financial assistance was less generous than its architects had originally hoped.

The American Rescue Plan mitigated that problem, by making extra assistance available. Premiums for people buying coverage through the law’s online marketplaces fell by hundreds, sometimes thousands, of dollars a year.

That difference helps explain why sign-ups hit a record high this year.

The impetus for the extra money was the pandemic and need to guarantee access to medical care during a public health emergency. But shoring up the Affordable Care Act, by bumping up the financial assistance, had been on the Democratic Party’s agenda for many years.

Nobody knows this better than Obama, who liked to describe the Affordable Care Act as a “starter home” and who spoke frequently ― including in an interview that appeared in HuffPost ― about his frustration that Republicans would not support efforts to bolster the program.

Republicans wouldn’t support those efforts because they wanted to get rid of the law known as Obamacare, not help it to survive. And while they mostly stopped talking about repeal following their failed 2017 effort, they continue to criticize the program because of the spending, regulation and taxes it requires — and because they believe it moves the U.S. closer to a government takeover of health care.

Sen. Mike Crapo (R-Idaho) and fellow Republicans on the Finance Committee recently released a letter opposing Democratic efforts to renew or make permanent temporary increases in financial assistance available to people buying private health insurance through the Affordable Care Act. MICHAEL REYNOLDS via Getty Images

Just two weeks ago, a group of Senate Republicans announced they were opposed to any extension of the temporary subsidy boost for precisely those reasons. Extending the extra subsidies for a decade would require $220 billion in new spending, the Republicans noted.

Democrats have proposed to offset their new spending through a combination of new taxes on the wealthy and savings in other programs, much of them coming from new regulations that would lower the price of prescription drugs.

Republican objections won’t matter if Biden and Democrats can convince Manchin to support the legislation and include it in a broader spending bill, because that would give Democrats 50 votes in the Senate ― enough, with a tie-breaking vote from Vice President Kamala Harris, to enact it through the “budget reconciliation” process.

Getting Manchin’s vote remains iffy at this point, given a series of objections he’s made to the larger Democratic spending initiative and some of its other components. But the Affordable Care Act provisions don’t appear to be a major sticking point for him.