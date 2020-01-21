Supreme Court Will Not Take Up Obamacare Challenge Before Election

The Supreme Court signaled Tuesday that it will not take up a challenge to the Affordable Care Act before the 2020 presidential election.
At issue is whether the 2017 Republican tax cut, which reduced the law’s individual mandate to zero, introduced a constitutional flaw that requires invalidating the entire program. Projections suggest 20 million people could lose insurance if the law prevails, as it did in the lower courts.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
