Trump Administration Files Supreme Court Brief To End Obamacare Amid COVID-19 Crisis

The Trump administration filed a brief Thursday night calling on the U.S. Supreme Court to invalidate the Affordable Care Act — which allows millions of Americans to get health insurance coverage — just as the nation smashed a record for new COVID-19 cases in a single day.

Solicitor General Noel Francisco argued in a brief that because Congress invalidated the law’s individual coverage mandate — which had exacted a tax penalty for those without health insurance — the “remainder of the ACA should not be allowed to remain in effect.”

The court is scheduled to hear arguments later this year, but a decision might not come until next year.

Democrats were appalled. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) slammed the action to “rip away” health care protections in the “dead of night” and in the “middle of a pandemic.”

In the dead of night, the Trump Administration has once again asked the Supreme Court to rip away the protections and benefits of the Affordable Care Act in the middle of the coronavirus crisis. #ProtectOurCare https://t.co/IB0oglIMDV — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) June 26, 2020

“If President Trump gets his way, 130 million Americans with pre-existing conditions will lose the ACA’s lifesaving protections and 23 million Americans will lose their health coverage entirely,” Pelosi said in a statement. “There is no legal justification and no moral excuse for the Trump Administration’s disastrous efforts to take away Americans’ health care.”

Thousands of more Americans have turned to the ACA for health care coverage after losing their jobs amid the pandemic — and COVID-19 cases are surging. Across the nation, 38,115 new infections were reported by state health departments Wednesday. The previous single-day record of 34,203 was set on April 25.

The Trump administration brief was filed in support of a challenge to the ACA by a coalition of Republican governors.

Trump renewed his pledge last month to jettison Obamacare even amid the COVID-19 crisis and despite warnings from aides about angering voters.