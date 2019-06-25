Summer vacation started off big for former President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle.

The former first couple was seen double dating with friends George and Amal Clooney at the latter couple’s villa in Lake Como, Italy.

Photos taken on Sunday show the ex-president and the actor riding around the lake on a boat, according to CBS News.

Matteo Bazzi/ANSA via AP

The double date had a fifth wheel in the form of Malia, the Obamas’ 20-year-old daughter, who was also seen on the boat, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Matteo Bazzi/ANSA via AP

Matteo Bazzi/ANSA via AP

But the trip wasn’t just for fun.

According to Us Weekly, the Obamas apparently were in town for a charity dinner for The Clooney Foundation for JusticeOpens a New Window., which the Clooneys founded to “[advocate] for justice through accountability for human rights abuses around the world.”