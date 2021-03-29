'Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi' Series Unveils Absolutely Stacked Main Cast

Prepare for the rematch of the millennium — Obi-Wan Kenobi will face off against Darth Vader in the upcoming Disney+ limited series following the galaxy’s most beloved jedi master.

The full cast for “Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi” was unveiled Monday, with Ewan McGregor reprising his role as the titular hero he portrayed in George Lucas’ “Star Wars” prequel trilogy. His post-Dark Side former padawan will be played once again by Hayden Christensen.

A slew of familiar faces will be joining the headliners. “Obi-Wan Kenobi” is set to feature Kumail Nanjiani, who can next be seen in Marvel’s “The Eternals”; Moses Ingram, a breakout star from “The Queen’s Gambit”; and “Game of Thrones” alum Indira Varma. Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and — much to the surprise of “Uncut Gems” fans — director-turned-actor Benny Safdie have also signed on to the series.

Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse, who was most recently seen on HBO’s “The Vow,” are also returning to the franchise. They’ll presumably reprise their roles as young Owen and Beru Lars, the couple who helped raise and protect young Luke Skywalker on the planet Tatooine.

The new series will take place a decade after the “dramatic events of ‘Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith’ where Kenobi faced his greatest defeat, the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker turned evil Sith Lord Darth Vader,” according to Disney’s official synopsis.

Deborah Chow, who previously helmed two first-season episodes of “The Mandalorian,” has been tapped to direct, and writer Joby Harold is taking on the script.

“Obi-Wan Kenobi,” which is set to begin production in April, is one of 10 new “Star Wars” spin-off series Disney announced late last year as the company expands the far-away galaxy following the success of “The Mandalorian.”

Additional titles debuting exclusively to Disney+ in the coming years include a series featuring the fan favorite character Ahsoka Tano and starring Rosario Dawson, as well as “Andor,” which follows the adventures of Diego Luna’s Rebel pilot Cassian Andor before the events of “Star Wars: Rogue One.”