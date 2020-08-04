The newspaper obituary for David Nagy of Jefferson, Texas, makes it crystal clear who his family blames for his “needless” death from the coronavirus.

President Donald Trump, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and other politicians who failed to take the pandemic seriously are responsible for the 79-year-old’s July 22 death, the family wrote in the obituary published by the Jefferson Jimplecute in East Texas on Thursday.

Also at fault were the “many ignorant, self-centered and selfish people who refused to follow the advice of the medical professionals, believing their ‘right’ not to wear a mask was more important than killing innocent people,” the obituary said.

Check out the obituary here:

Nagy contracted COVID-19 in a convalescent hospital, where he’d been recovering from illness, his wife of 20 years Stacey Nagy told Snopes, the fact-checking website.

He died alone, unable to receive visitors, after suffering “greatly from the ravages of the COVID-19 virus,” the family said in the obituary.

“Dave did everything he was supposed to do, but you did not,” the obituary concluded. “Shame on all of you, and may Karma find you all!”

“I miss my husband dearly,” Stacey Nagy told Snopes. “I’m taking one day at a time to just try to keep going.”

“When I wrote that thing it was because of him,” she said. “I don’t want his death just to disappear. I wrote that and partially, it keeps him alive for me.”

