Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez And Ayanna Pressley Want Birth Control To Be Over-The-Counter

Democratic Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.) and Ayanna Pressley (Mass.) want people to be able to access birth control easily and affordably ― and are pushing new legislation to do it.

Ocasio-Cortez, Pressley and a handful of other Democratic women lawmakers introduced the “Affordability is Access” act, which would require insurance companies to cover oral contraception ― like daily birth control pills ― and have it be available over the counter without the need for a doctor’s prescription.

Under the Affordable Care Act, insurance plans are required to cover any contraception approved by the Food and Drug Administration. The new legislation would ensure that the FDA approve “without delay” birth control pills to be sold over the counter, and require that such pills be covered by insurance without cost-sharing, such as deductibles or copays, making them free to those who are insured.

“It is a brutal form of oppression to seize control of the one essential thing a person should command: their own body,” Ocasio-Cortez said in a release. “Women should have the right to own and control their own bodies.”

“Reproductive justice is not only a healthcare issue, it is also an economic issue and a civil rights issue,” said Pressley. “At a time when reproductive rights are under attack, it is more critical than ever that we take bold steps to reaffirm reproductive rights for all Americans.”

The legislation comes as several states have moved to severely restrict abortion rights ― including Georgia and Alabama, which recently approved some of the nation’s most severe limits on abortion.

Psst! 🗣 Birth control should be over-the-counter, pass it on. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 7, 2019

Earlier this week, Republican Sen. Ted Cruz (Texas) tweeted at Ocasio-Cortez that they should “team up” on efforts to make birth control over the counter.

A Slate analysis pointed out that some conservative politicians have expressed support for making contraceptive pills over the counter in the past, likely because they don’t want insurance to have to pay for contraception ― a flashpoint for politicians and constituents of the religious right.

The new bill, however, ensures that while birth control would be available over the counter, the pills would still be fully covered by insurance.

Cruz does not appear as a co-sponsor on the bill. HuffPost reached out to Cruz’s office for comment, but did not immediately receive a response.

A dozen states allow pharmacists to prescribe birth control on site, making pills more accessible and still affordable, as they are covered by insurance.

The new bill is co-sponsored by over two dozen Democrats, including several 2020 presidential candidates, including Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.).