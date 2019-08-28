Ocasio-Cortez Has A Brutal Reality Check For Bret Stephens After Bedbug Meltdown

The lawmaker wrote on Twitter:

Imagine being on Twitter and having the worst thing you’re called in a given day is “bedbug.” My own friends roast me harder than that 😂 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 28, 2019

(For real though, it is pretty concerning that this guy abused his position to try to get someone fired over something so insignificant - esp after creating a career defending vile language as a sacred freedom & deriding people organizing for basic human dignity as “snowflakes.”) — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 28, 2019

Stephens, who has in the past claimed to be a free speech advocate and urged college students to leave their “safe spaces,” sent a terse message to George Washington University associate professor David Karpf over this tweet:

The bedbugs are a metaphor. The bedbugs are Bret Stephens. https://t.co/k4qo6QzIBW — davekarpf (@davekarpf) August 26, 2019

Not only did he send the message to Karpf, but he also copied it to the university’s provost.

“He not only thinks I should be ashamed of what I wrote, he thinks that I should also get in trouble for it,” Karpf told The Washington Post. “That’s an abuse of his power.”

Stephens got scorched on Twitter for his overreaction to the criticism ― and eventually shut down his account completely.

“Twitter is a sewer. It brings out the worst in humanity,” he wrote. “I sincerely apologize for any part I’ve played in making it worse, and to anyone I’ve ever hurt.

The Times has not commented.