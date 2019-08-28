Ocasio-Cortez Has A Brutal Reality Check For Bret Stephens After Bedbug Meltdown

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) torched conservative New York Times columnist Bret Stephens for losing it after a critic called him a “bedbug.”
The lawmaker wrote on Twitter:
Stephens, who has in the past claimed to be a free speech advocate and urged college students to leave their “safe spaces,” sent a terse message to George Washington University associate professor David Karpf over this tweet:
Not only did he send the message to Karpf, but he also copied it to the university’s provost.
“He not only thinks I should be ashamed of what I wrote, he thinks that I should also get in trouble for it,” Karpf told The Washington Post. “That’s an abuse of his power.”
Stephens got scorched on Twitter for his overreaction to the criticism ― and eventually shut down his account completely.
“Twitter is a sewer. It brings out the worst in humanity,” he wrote. “I sincerely apologize for any part I’ve played in making it worse, and to anyone I’ve ever hurt.
The Times has not commented.