Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Met Gala Dress Makes Bold Political Statement

Democratic Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Carolyn Maloney of New York attended the Met Gala on Monday, and both wore their politics all over their dresses.

In a white gown by Brother Vellies, progressive stalwart Ocasio-Cortez had the words “Tax the rich” scrawled in bright red down the back of her dress.

AOC at the #MetGala in a dress that reads “Tax The Rich.” pic.twitter.com/U26ZQb2Loi — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 13, 2021

AOC wearing this dress at an event full of rich people... this woman has more balls than any man in Congress.#MetGala #MetGala2021 pic.twitter.com/yoOPT6mk9y — Laura 🖤 (@Laura_of_ATL) September 13, 2021

Ocasio-Cortez has proposed raising the marginal tax rate to 70% for people who earn more than $10 million a year. The funds raised from such a tax increase on the very wealthy could fund public investments to combat the climate crisis, as the congresswoman has pushed.

Maloney’s dress at the invite-only charity event had “ERA” written on it — for the Equal Rights Amendment — along with “Equal rights for women” printed several times down her cape.

The Equal Rights Amendment would make discrimination based on one’s sex illegal. While it was introduced nearly 100 years ago, it has yet to make it into the Constitution. Lawmakers in Congress are pushing legislation to finalize ratification of the ERA.

Omg Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney pic.twitter.com/8EaPK1Bc2D — Zara Rahim (@ZaraRahim) September 13, 2021