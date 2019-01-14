The youngest woman to ever serve in Congress, 29-year-old Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, has zoomed into the social media stratosphere. She accounted for more Twitter interactions in a month than the top five media companies combined, according to CrowdTangle data, reports Axios.

Attacked or dismissed by the men of the Republican Party (and some Democrats), Ocasio-Cortez’s stats reveal her social media might and her ability to grab the public’s attention.

From Dec. 11 to Jan. 11 (when Ocasio-Cortez had been on the job just eight days), @AOC Twitter interactions (11.8 million ) — meaning retweets of her messages plus likes — were more than twice the 4.6 million interactions for Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) and those of Barack Obama (4.4 million), according to the stats. She easily outpaced Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.).

They also exceeded the combined Twitter interactions of CNN (3.1 million), The Hill (2.3 million), ABC (2.2 million), The New York Times (1.8 million) and MSNBC (1.6 million), Axios reported. Among other rankings, @SeanHannity had a mere 1.5 million Twitter interactions.

Ocasio-Cortez’s tally is still dwarfed by Twitter juggernaut @realDonald Trump, with 39.8 million interactions, according to CrowdTangle. Trump has 57.3 million Twitter followers, while @AOC has 2.37 million.

Ocasio-Cortez is a prolific tweeter with a knack for a galvanizing — or infuriating — message, depending on where a follower rests on the political spectrum.

In a tweet Sunday Ocasio-Cortez criticized an opinion piece in The Washington Post calling on the Republican Party to stamp out the “seeds of hatred” in the GOP — like the white supremacist views espoused by Rep. Steve King (R-Iowa) — before it’s too late. She said the “seeds” are more like “redwoods.”

“Seeds.”



Out of the minority of seats they have in Congress, the GOP allowed a white supremacist to represent ~700,000 people.



Republicans won’t even censure him.



They also protect a president who can’t bring himself to condemn neo-Nazis.



Those aren’t seeds.

They’re redwoods. https://t.co/BhOE9CDRzD — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 13, 2019