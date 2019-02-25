Ocasio-Cortez Boasts She's Still Livin' In The 'Hood' After Newspaper Questions Her Address

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) has shot down a New York Post story that questioned if she still lived in the Bronx.

While Ocasio-Cortez has returned from Washington for events in the area, the Post story on Saturday claimed that her next-door neighbor couldn’t recall ever seeing her at the condo address listed on her 2012 voter registration form. The local letter carrier also said he saw her only “intermittently” and that her mail to the address sometimes piled up for months before it was collected.

Jonathan Ernst / Reuters Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) still lives in her district, despite what you might have read in the New York Post.

The Bronx condo in the Parkchester neighborhood belonged to her late father. Ocasio-Cortez’s district includes neighborhoods in the Bronx and Queens.

“Where in the world does Ocasio-Cortez live?” asked the Post headline.

“I still live in my hood and literally Instagrammed from my apartment tonight,” Ocasio-Cortez said on Twitter. But she indicated in the tweet that the address the Post was investigating was not her current address, which the congresswoman said she won’t disclose due to security concerns.

Ocasio-Cortez pointed to the recent arrest of a man with a “stockpile of guns specifically trying to kill me and others.” Coast Guard Lt. Christopher Hasson was arrested earlier this month in Maryland after investigators said they discovered a cache of weapons that he allegedly planned to use to kill journalists and Democrats. Police said Hasson had a “hit list.”

On Sunday, The Post accused Ocasio-Cortez of “covering her tracks” with information given to the paper that she had “relocated to a larger place nearby.” Her spokesman said that she had moved with her boyfriend into a two-bedroom apartment that was a couple of blocks away from the Bronx condo.