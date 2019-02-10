Fox News' Jeanine Pirro Rails Against Green New Deal In Wild 'Cows Farting' Rant

Reviewing the economic and environmental plan in her opening monologue, Pirro noted that it aims to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2030.

The reason for the use of the term “net” rather than just “zero,” she insisted, was that the plan’s advocated are “not sure they’ll be able to get rid of bovine flatulence, a.k.a. cows farting.”

The talking point was accompanied by a dramatic graphic involving Earth being busted into pieces by a fiery explosion caused by a cow ― an image perhaps best understood by viewing the clip below:

“These emissions from cows are a concern to the left because these bovine emissions have an environmental impact and the methane gas produced by the bovine flatulence contributes to the greenhouse gases that contributes to global warming,” Pirro said, adding contemptuously, “Need I say more?”

A summary of the deal released last week says it sets “a goal to get to net-zero, rather than zero emissions, in 10 years because we aren’t sure that we’ll be able to fully get rid of farting cows and airplanes that fast.”

And despite Pirro’s attempt to mock the plan, a 2011 United Nations report found that methane produced by livestock is responsible for nearly 40 percent of greenhouse gasses emitted by the agricultural industry.

Along with Ocasio-Cortez, Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) is promoting the Green New Deal and it has received support from key Democratic presidential hopefuls, including Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand (N.Y), Cory Booker (N.J.), Elizabeth Warren (Mass.) and Kamala Harris (Calif.). But it has been met with pushback from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), who in a recent Politico interview appeared to be unaware of the bill’s name.