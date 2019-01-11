The always-quick-with-a rapier-comeback Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) tapped into the nerd fanbase motherlode Friday when she quoted Watchmen author Alan Moore.

AOC unsheathed the quote from a character created by the British anarchist author in response to a Politico piece about older-guard Democrats’ frustration with the outspoken new member of their House.

Ocasio-Cortez parried back: “To quote Alan Moore: ‘None of you understand. I’m not locked up in here with YOU. You’re locked up in here with ME.’”

To quote Alan Moore: “None of you understand. I'm not locked up in here with YOU. You're locked up in here with ME.” 🤣 https://t.co/8TCmKNJlkD — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 11, 2019

The masked vigilante Watchmen character Rorschach issued the same warning in the wildly revered series of graphic novels by Moore and Dave Gibbons, set in an alternative 1985 America. Rorschach tips off the ne’er-do-well crew crowding him in prison who prove to be no match for him.

Watchmen became a 2009 Zack Snyder film, and the family of superheroes will soon be featured on an HBO series by Damon Lindelof.

While some of Ocasio-Cortez’s colleagues may have been stumped by the pop culture reference, Twitter users went bonkers. (Bizarrely, Texas GOP Sen. Ted Cruz has named Rorschach as one of his favorite superheroes.)

Old establishment Dems running around in circles, screaming at their aides "who is this 'Alan Moore'?? Get him on the phone! Someone translate this! Is she threatening us?? WHAT DOES IT MEAN??" — Rob Sheridan (@rob_sheridan) January 11, 2019

Did she just quote Alan Moore? Watchmen?



I don't think people understand how many nerds' heads just exploded. — Aaron E. Carroll (@aaronecarroll) January 11, 2019

ONE OF US!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! ONE OF US!!!!!!!!!!!!!! — Chris Doc Wyatt (@otherland71) January 11, 2019

she just locked up the young white male comic book fan vote. — DS (@schillfactor) January 11, 2019

QUOTE OF THE YEAR! Damn! I LOVE this lady. — Greg Van Neat ) (@Harleydadd) January 11, 2019

I look forward to Tucker Carlson using this tweet as evidence of the Violent New Left, purely because his explanation of Watchmen will be *gold* — Michael Ayers (@michaelayers) January 11, 2019

If AOC has read Swamp Thing and Miracleman she becomes our most powerful politician, it’s in the constitution. — Brendel (@Brendelbored) January 11, 2019

Oh my god SHE QUOTED ALAN MOORE. *swoons* https://t.co/dLKomcabvA — Brian Jay Jones (@brianjayjones) January 11, 2019